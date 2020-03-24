Conpet Ploiesti Seeks To Pay Out Dividends At 11.4% YieldRomanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday said it is summoning its shareholders on April 29, 2020 to approve a combined dividend of RON7.05 per share, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 11.4% yield, according to ZF calculations based on stock (...)
Nuclearelectrica Seeks To Pay RON498.4M Dividends, At 14% YieldRomania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday said it has summoned its shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of gross dividends in the total amount of RON498.4 million, representing a gross dividend of RON1.65306302 per (...)
PM Orban: There will be limitations of citizens' movement during the dayPrime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Tuesday that, this evening, the Interior Minister will present a military ordinance with restrictions on movement during the day, with people still being allowed to go to work or go out to purchase the necessary goods or for medical reasons. (...)