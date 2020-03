Chimcomplex Starts Producing Disinfectant Biocides

Chimcomplex Starts Producing Disinfectant Biocides. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti, which bought a large chunk of Oltchim's assets, said Tuesday it has been authorized by the health ministry to manufacture biocidal disinfectant to help limit the spread of Covid-19. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]