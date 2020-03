Purcari Lowers Management Salaries to Support Lower Income Employees

Purcari Lowers Management Salaries to Support Lower Income Employees. Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) said Tuesday it has contributed RON0.5 million towards a fund dedicated to combating COVID-19 in Moldova and Romania and its management team has accepted salary cuts to protect the jobs of lower-income