Money for furlough is enough for everyone, we are preparing for a million persons (ANOFM)

Money for furlough is enough for everyone, we are preparing for a million persons (ANOFM). The National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) is prepared to pay furlough indemnities for up to 1 million persons, said the president of the institution, Victor Picu, in an interview for AGERPRES. The money will be sufficient for all employees on furlough, the purpose being saving their jobs from being dissolved, the ANOFM head explained, saying that the institution will be paying furlough indemnities towards employers starting with April. "The money will be paid to the employer, and the employer will pay in turn the salary of the employee," he said. "The money will be paid from the unemployment insurance budget. The budget for unemployment insurance is approved with the respective sums for regular unemployment and other expenses. At the first budget rectification, money will be added to the unemployment insurance budget from the state budget, from the Ministry of Finance. But this will be done quickly, it's not going to be a problem, we're already having talks, we've already made an evaluation regarding the counties, we are in advanced discussions with the Finance Ministry to supplement the unemployment insurance budget," Picu added. According to Picu, the money will be enough for everyone, "because even if there could be 400,000 - 500,000 (work contracts going into furlough - e.n.), we will pay, we are estimating and we are preparing for up to 1 million persons. Meaning there will not be a restriction regarding the budget, there will not be money paid depending on the budget, but there will be enough for everyone. We don't know at this time, after the implementation of this measure suspended contracts may increase and we don't have a very clear knowledge regarding how many contracts will be suspended, but we are preparing to have money in the budget for much more than 400,000 contracts. Plus that the rectifications may be done, there will be one immediately and others will follow if necessary." "I want to send the following message to people: they need to know that this measure is so that the employers have the option for people to not lose their jobs, and the employers must know they have the entire support in implementing this measure, in order to manage this period well. This panic and fear and uncertainty of people may lead to the first measure, that is to fire people. We want to make this option available too, towards those who invested in people at their jobs, that they can apply this provision of the ordinance and suspend the individual work contracts of people and not fire them. That's essentially the message, with the firm belief that we will get through this moment well and with the guarantee that we are at their disposal to implement this program as efficiently as possible," Victor Picu also said.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DSU's Arafat: We have 794 persons confirmed with COVID-19, 79 healed and 11 dead Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat pointed out that until Tuesday evening at 20:00, a number of 794 persons had been confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 79 healed and 11 died. "The situation at 20,00hrs, which was also sent to the Interior Ministry by the (...)



IntMin Vela: Movement of all persons outside home, forbidden, with some exceptions The movement of all persons outside their home or household will be forbidden with the issue of the Military Ordinance of 24 March, with some exceptions, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced. "The movement of persons outside their home/household is only allowed: in professional (...)



The National Bank agrees to postpone the rates for customer loans. What will commercial banks do? By rbj The commercial banks do not have to make provisions for the outstanding payments during the Covid 19 pandemic. Banks will be able to use the previously established capital amortizers temporarily (until it will be announced later). Banks are allowed to go below the minimum allowable (...)



Conpet Ploiesti Seeks To Pay Out Dividends At 11.4% Yield Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday said it is summoning its shareholders on April 29, 2020 to approve a combined dividend of RON7.05 per share, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 11.4% yield, according to ZF calculations based on stock (...)



Nuclearelectrica Seeks To Pay RON498.4M Dividends, At 14% Yield Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday said it has summoned its shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of gross dividends in the total amount of RON498.4 million, representing a gross dividend of RON1.65306302 per (...)



PM Orban: There will be limitations of citizens' movement during the day Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Tuesday that, this evening, the Interior Minister will present a military ordinance with restrictions on movement during the day, with people still being allowed to go to work or go out to purchase the necessary goods or for medical reasons. (...)



PM Orban: Hour interval for persons over 65 to go for supplies will be set Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday in a press conference that there will be an hour interval when the persons aged over 65 will be able to go out of their homes to get the necessary supplies. "There will be an hour interval when pensioners can move. We even set as goal, to (...)

