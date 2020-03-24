Iohannis: Electronic supervision measures for persons in isolation or quarantine

Iohannis: Electronic supervision measures for persons in isolation or quarantine. President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he established with the Government representatives the preparation f some electronic supervision measures, for the persons who are in isolation or quarantine. "We agreed for this period to prepare for the persons who are in quarantine or isolation electronic supervision measures, as it is absolutely necessary that these measures be fully observed," the head of state said at the end of a meeting with PM Ludovic Orban, and the Interior, Health and Defence Ministers. They discussed about possible new restrictions for the population, aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Iohannis said that the new restrictions will be provided in a military ordinance, to be concluded on Tuesday, with the restrictions to come into force on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]