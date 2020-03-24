President Iohannis: New restrictions to be introduced, in sense that recommendation becomes obligation



President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that recommendations for the coronavirus outbreak become obligations. "We have agreed that further measures are needed to be able to curb, slow down the spread of the [coronavirus] infection. Thus, new restrictions on free movement and new restrictions for Romanians will be introduced in the sense that what has been a recommendation until now becomes an obligation," said the head of state, after the meeting of assessment and presentation of measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Minister of Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and Minister of Health Victor Costache. AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu)