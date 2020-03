Colliers: Bucharest's Service-Based Economy Relatively Shielded from Pandemic

Colliers: Bucharest's Service-Based Economy Relatively Shielded from Pandemic. Bucharest is among the service hubs in Europe most shielded from the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic and its office market is expected to be less affected or recover more quickly after the crisis, according to Colliers (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]