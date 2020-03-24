Biofarm Seeks To Pay Gross Dividends Of RON0.021/Share From 2019 Net Profit, At 6.3% Yield

Biofarm Seeks To Pay Gross Dividends Of RON0.021/Share From 2019 Net Profit, At 6.3% Yield. The Board of Directors of Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO), one of the largest pharmaceuticals producers in Romania, has summoned its shareholders on April 28, 2020 to submit for approval the distribution of the company’s net profit for 2019, namely, a gross dividend o RON0.021 per share, as per a stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]