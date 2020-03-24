President Iohannis to hospital managers: Ensure conditions to guarantee medical services to patients, protect medical personnel

President Iohannis to hospital managers: Ensure conditions to guarantee medical services to patients, protect medical personnel. President Klaus Iohannis has asked the hospital managers on Tuesday to ensure, in real time, all the conditions to guarantee the medical services toward the patients, with the protection of the medical personnel. "Dear hospital managers, I know you are confronted with real problems in the context of this epidemiological situation, and the pressure on the sanitary system is very high, we are aware of it. All the more, in this context, you have to channel all the efforts to ensure, in real time, all the conditions to guarantee the medical services toward patients, attention with the protection, in equal measure, of the medical personnel," the head of state said in the beginning of the video-conference with the hospital managers, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Victor Costache, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Transport, Infrastructure, Communication Minister Lucian Bode. He requested them to protect the doctors and the medical personnel. "Do everything necessary to ensure their equipment," Iohannis said. The head of state underscored that the testing of the medical staff should represent an absolute priority. "I want to say that, under no circumstance, should we have outrageous situations such as the one at the Suceava County Hospital or the Gerota Hospital, or, more recently, the Sf. Ioan Hospital in Bucharest," Iohannis said. He also asked that protection equipment and necessary disinfectants be urgently bought: the acquisition of an appropriate number of protection masks, protective suits, gloves, medical equipment and disinfectant substances. "I very much ask you to identify all the acquisition sources!," the head of state said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]