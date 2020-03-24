CERT-RO publishes essential recommendations for people working from home

CERT-RO publishes essential recommendations for people working from home. The Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) published on Tuesday a series of recommendations for people working or who are going to work from home, in the next period, among the pieces of advice being those on online shopping, securing the work environment and the care for how children "surf" the Internet. The published recommendations are based on the close cooperation between CERT-RO and Europol. According to experts, in the case of securing the new work environment (at home), it is necessary to change the default username and password of the wifi router, install an antivirus solution on the devices used for remote work, review the permissions of data applications and disabling where it is not necessary the access, the choice of strong, complex passwords and the use of 2-step authentication (2FA) - especially in the case of e-mail and social media accounts, regular back-up of the essential data, automatic updating of the software - of devices, securing electronic devices with passwords, PIN codes or biometric information (fingerprint, Face ID, etc.), respectively reviewing the privacy settings of social media accounts. Also, in the case of online shopping, it is recommended to buy only from the recognized online stores and to constantly check the reviews offered by customers, not accepting any offer ("If this sounds too good to be true, then it is probably a fraud attempt"), pay attention to the insertion of card data in the online environment and frequent verification of the transactions in the account, to detect any suspicious activity. CERT-RO experts warn Internet users not to respond to suspicious messages or calls, not to provide personal or financial-banking data, not to disseminate information from unofficial sources, not to donate money without verifying the authenticity of the campaign, not to open links and attachments from unsolicited emails or text messages, not to buy products unavailable online in other parts and not to send money to strangers. On the security side of children in the online environment, it is necessary to check the security and privacy settings of the smart toys, to change the usernames and default passwords with which these toys came from the factory, to activate the parental control settings for to keep the child's activity online safe, as well as discussions with children about safety in the online environment. "Listen to the stories of their experiences on the Internet and explain to them that online security measures should be similar to real life ones," CERT-RO officials said. Last but not least, it is recommended to follow official and credible sources for up-to-date information and if users realize that they may be victims of a computer attack in the online environment, they should report the problem to CERT-RO, either to the 1911 number or to e-mail address alerts@cert.ro. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DSU's Arafat: We have 794 persons confirmed with COVID-19, 79 healed and 11 dead Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat pointed out that until Tuesday evening at 20:00, a number of 794 persons had been confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 79 healed and 11 died. "The situation at 20,00hrs, which was also sent to the Interior Ministry by the (...)



IntMin Vela: Movement of all persons outside home, forbidden, with some exceptions The movement of all persons outside their home or household will be forbidden with the issue of the Military Ordinance of 24 March, with some exceptions, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced. "The movement of persons outside their home/household is only allowed: in professional (...)



The National Bank agrees to postpone the rates for customer loans. What will commercial banks do? By rbj The commercial banks do not have to make provisions for the outstanding payments during the Covid 19 pandemic. Banks will be able to use the previously established capital amortizers temporarily (until it will be announced later). Banks are allowed to go below the minimum allowable (...)



Conpet Ploiesti Seeks To Pay Out Dividends At 11.4% Yield Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday said it is summoning its shareholders on April 29, 2020 to approve a combined dividend of RON7.05 per share, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 11.4% yield, according to ZF calculations based on stock (...)



Nuclearelectrica Seeks To Pay RON498.4M Dividends, At 14% Yield Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday said it has summoned its shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of gross dividends in the total amount of RON498.4 million, representing a gross dividend of RON1.65306302 per (...)



PM Orban: There will be limitations of citizens' movement during the day Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Tuesday that, this evening, the Interior Minister will present a military ordinance with restrictions on movement during the day, with people still being allowed to go to work or go out to purchase the necessary goods or for medical reasons. (...)



PM Orban: Hour interval for persons over 65 to go for supplies will be set Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday in a press conference that there will be an hour interval when the persons aged over 65 will be able to go out of their homes to get the necessary supplies. "There will be an hour interval when pensioners can move. We even set as goal, to (...)

