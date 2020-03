Banca Transilvania Expects Private Lending To Slow Down To 3.8% In 2020 Vs 7.6% In 2019



Banca Transilvania Expects Private Lending To Slow Down To 3.8% In 2020 Vs 7.6% In 2019.

Private lending in Romania is expected to slow down its growth rate to 3.8% in 2020, from 7.6% in 2019, the biggest of the last decade, while the deposits held in banks in Romania by the population and private companies are seen growing by up to (...)