StateSec Matei, EU counterparts discuss opening accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia

StateSec Matei, EU counterparts discuss opening accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia. Secretary of State for European Affairs Iulia Matei participated on Tuesday in the informal meeting of ministers and secretaries of state for European Affairs from EU member states, which took place in a videoconference system, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES. The meeting was devoted to discussing the enlargement policy and the decisions on opening the negotiations on Albania's and the Republic of North Macedonia's accession to the EU, following the updated progress reports presented by the European Commission for the two candidate states, on March 2, 2020, and the commitment of the member states, assumed under the Conclusions to the European Council meeting, to resume the topic before the Zagreb Summit of May 2020, the source shows. In her intervention, the Romanian Secretary of State hailed the mobilisation of all member states, in the current difficult context, for generating some positive results for the two candidate states, based on the outstanding progress made in the interior reform processes. The Romanian official underscored that it is important that the EU prove the capacity to adopt strategic decisions and act in unity and solidarity, as a trustworthy partner for the candidates that fulfill their commitments. The Romanian official saluted the consensus reached on the decision regarding the opening of the accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, a goal consistently pursued and promoted by Romania, both as a priority of its mandate as EU Council Presidency holder, in the first semester of 2019, and after concluding this mandate, as a member endorsing the enlargement process. Opening the negotiation process is an important stage during the accession, which will require the continuation of the sustained efforts made by the candidates to advance in this process, with the final objective of joining the European Union. In line with Romania's principle and consistent approach, in the context of the discussions on the revision of the accession process methodology, the Romanian official showed that Romania remains involved in making sure that the modifications brought come to the aid of making more efficient and speeding up the accession processes and will allow a real increase in pace when the candidates meet the set requirements and achieve sustainable reforms, MAE points out. In this sense, the Romanian Secretary of State hailed the European Commission's intention to immediately initiate the preparation of its proposals on the framework-documents of negotiation with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia and pleaded for a further constructive approach from all member states, so that the first Intergovernmental Conferences with the two candidate states can be organised as soon as possible, before the end of this year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DSU's Arafat: We have 794 persons confirmed with COVID-19, 79 healed and 11 dead Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat pointed out that until Tuesday evening at 20:00, a number of 794 persons had been confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 79 healed and 11 died. "The situation at 20,00hrs, which was also sent to the Interior Ministry by the (...)



IntMin Vela: Movement of all persons outside home, forbidden, with some exceptions The movement of all persons outside their home or household will be forbidden with the issue of the Military Ordinance of 24 March, with some exceptions, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced. "The movement of persons outside their home/household is only allowed: in professional (...)



The National Bank agrees to postpone the rates for customer loans. What will commercial banks do? By rbj The commercial banks do not have to make provisions for the outstanding payments during the Covid 19 pandemic. Banks will be able to use the previously established capital amortizers temporarily (until it will be announced later). Banks are allowed to go below the minimum allowable (...)



Conpet Ploiesti Seeks To Pay Out Dividends At 11.4% Yield Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday said it is summoning its shareholders on April 29, 2020 to approve a combined dividend of RON7.05 per share, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 11.4% yield, according to ZF calculations based on stock (...)



Nuclearelectrica Seeks To Pay RON498.4M Dividends, At 14% Yield Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday said it has summoned its shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of gross dividends in the total amount of RON498.4 million, representing a gross dividend of RON1.65306302 per (...)



PM Orban: There will be limitations of citizens' movement during the day Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Tuesday that, this evening, the Interior Minister will present a military ordinance with restrictions on movement during the day, with people still being allowed to go to work or go out to purchase the necessary goods or for medical reasons. (...)



PM Orban: Hour interval for persons over 65 to go for supplies will be set Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday in a press conference that there will be an hour interval when the persons aged over 65 will be able to go out of their homes to get the necessary supplies. "There will be an hour interval when pensioners can move. We even set as goal, to (...)

