President Iohannis: Medical staff must be protected with priority by all possible means

President Iohannis: Medical staff must be protected with priority by all possible means. The medical staff must be protected with priority by all means, in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in the beginning of the video-conference with hospital managers, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Victor Costache, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister Lucian Bode. "The international experience, but also the situations registered in our country show that the medical personnel is the most exposed to the infection with coronavirus, we should be aware of this aspect. As such, the medical staff - and I am talking about doctors, medical assistants, pharmacists, laboratory personnel, other medical personnel - who bear the brunt in this fight with coronavirus must be protected with priority, by all possible means! Through re-directing sanitary equipment and materials toward the doctors and medical assistants who fight in the front line and promptly provide them with an appropriate number of protection masks, protective suits, gloves, medical equipment and disinfectant substances. I know that in some hospitals, things are not clear yet, but I know, just as well, that through the care of the Government, at these hours, acquisitions are made, in order to support the personnel in the hospitals. And, in the meeting I had with the Prime Minister and the ministers this morning, we have discussed aspects and you will have all the material needed in a short while," Iohannis said. He showed that through installing some areas of medical triage in all the medical assistance units, the flow of patients can be improved. "The training of the medical personnel regarding the procedures to prevent the infection at hospitals level, I repeat, in order to prevent inadmissible situations as the ones we had these days in some hospitals in Romania, unfortunately. By ensuring a work schedule which can protect the medical personnel from the risk of appearing physical and mental exhaustion, you will be able to cope with this crisis until it is over. And it will be over and it will be up to us how many Romanians will be protected from this infection. Just as, it is up to us and the common people to isolate ourselves, to protect ourselves, to stay home, avoid contact with others and observe the hygiene measures recommended by doctors," Iohannis said. According to the President, the Romanian medical system "has been suffering for years, due to the lack of profound reforms and budget earmarks which don't ensure a medical act of the highest quality for the citizen." "We are now in a moment of major crisis, in which, to tell you the truth, we have to manage as well as possible with what we have. Fortunately, in Romania there are still doctors and pharmacists, medical staff, professionals who are 100% dedicated to saving lives. They are those who make extraordinary sacrifices in these moments, they are in the front line of the fight with this dangerous virus, leaving their families in order to be in the patients' service," Klaus Iohannis conveyed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DSU's Arafat: We have 794 persons confirmed with COVID-19, 79 healed and 11 dead Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat pointed out that until Tuesday evening at 20:00, a number of 794 persons had been confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 79 healed and 11 died. "The situation at 20,00hrs, which was also sent to the Interior Ministry by the (...)



IntMin Vela: Movement of all persons outside home, forbidden, with some exceptions The movement of all persons outside their home or household will be forbidden with the issue of the Military Ordinance of 24 March, with some exceptions, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced. "The movement of persons outside their home/household is only allowed: in professional (...)



The National Bank agrees to postpone the rates for customer loans. What will commercial banks do? By rbj The commercial banks do not have to make provisions for the outstanding payments during the Covid 19 pandemic. Banks will be able to use the previously established capital amortizers temporarily (until it will be announced later). Banks are allowed to go below the minimum allowable (...)



Conpet Ploiesti Seeks To Pay Out Dividends At 11.4% Yield Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Tuesday said it is summoning its shareholders on April 29, 2020 to approve a combined dividend of RON7.05 per share, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 11.4% yield, according to ZF calculations based on stock (...)



Nuclearelectrica Seeks To Pay RON498.4M Dividends, At 14% Yield Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday said it has summoned its shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of gross dividends in the total amount of RON498.4 million, representing a gross dividend of RON1.65306302 per (...)



PM Orban: There will be limitations of citizens' movement during the day Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Tuesday that, this evening, the Interior Minister will present a military ordinance with restrictions on movement during the day, with people still being allowed to go to work or go out to purchase the necessary goods or for medical reasons. (...)



PM Orban: Hour interval for persons over 65 to go for supplies will be set Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday in a press conference that there will be an hour interval when the persons aged over 65 will be able to go out of their homes to get the necessary supplies. "There will be an hour interval when pensioners can move. We even set as goal, to (...)

