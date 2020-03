Nuclearelectrica Seeks To Pay RON498.4M Dividends, At 14% Yield

Nuclearelectrica Seeks To Pay RON498.4M Dividends, At 14% Yield. Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday said it has summoned its shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of gross dividends in the total amount of RON498.4 million, representing a gross dividend of RON1.65306302 per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]