March 24, 2020

PM Orban: Hour interval for persons over 65 to go for supplies will be set
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday in a press conference that there will be an hour interval when the persons aged over 65 will be able to go out of their homes to get the necessary supplies. "There will be an hour interval when pensioners can move. We even set as goal, to ensure them the almost exclusive service in food stores, pharmacies, for persons over 65, so that they don't interact with other citizens," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

