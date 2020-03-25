 
MAE: Romanian-Hungarian agreement to unblock situation of cross-border workers
MAE: Romanian-Hungarian agreement to unblock situation of cross-border workers.

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, context in which an agreement was reached with the Government in Budapest to unblock the situation of cross-border workers who commute daily from one side and the other of the Romanian-Hungarian border. According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the details regarding the implementation of this decision are to be established through direct dialogue at the level of the Interior Ministries of Romania and Hungary, through the border police, which will agree on the border crossing points to be used in this purpose, the distance from the state border, on one side and the other, on which this agreement will be enforced and the moment the measure comes to force. The MAE brings to mind that, in the context of the restrictive measures decided by the Hungarian authorities, as of 17 March, 00:00hrs, on banning the access of foreign citizens in Hungary, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu carried out successive conversations with his Hungarian counterpart, requesting also the identification of a solution to unblock the situation of Romanian cross-border workers, so they can continue their activity. Furthermore, the MAE also carried out an official demarche, through Romania's Embassy in Budapest, on Friday, requesting the Hungarian authorities to also identify a solution for the cross-border workers, underscoring that they are currently unable to continue their activity, risking to lose their jobs. This topic has also been raised by the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister within the meeting through videoconference of the Foreign Affairs Council, held on Monday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

