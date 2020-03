Banca Transilvania Buys Back RON3.9M Worth Of Shares Via Two Transactions

Banca Transilvania Buys Back RON3.9M Worth Of Shares Via Two Transactions. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest bank in Romania by assets, on Wednesday said it repurchased a total 2,362,282 shares worth RON3.9 million, within two transactions held on March 23 and 24, respectively, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]