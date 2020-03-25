Four more people infected with new coronavirus die; death toll reaches 22Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - Four more people infected with the new type of coronavirus have died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 22, informs the Strategic Communication Group.
It is about a man aged 56, from Dambovita County, under hemodialysis at a dialysis center, (...)
PM Orban: Stories we go door to door to test - not seriousPrime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday criticized the "door-to-door" testing method for coronavirus infection, pointing out the importance of following the procedures recommended by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).
"We strictly adhere to the procedure adopted by (...)
SIF Moldova Proposes Dividends Of RON0.06/Share, At 4.7% YieldRomanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) plans to pay out its shareholders dividends of RON0.06 per share from its 2019 net profit, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 4.7% yield, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on stock market data (...)