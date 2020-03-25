President Iohannis: An extraordinary budget revision is being shaped up

President Iohannis: An extraordinary budget revision is being shaped up. President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Wednesday that an extraordinary budget revision is being shaped up, destined to earmark money for Health and the payment of technical unemployment. "An extraordinary budget revision is being shaped up which will be carried out in this state of emergency on two levels. A budget revision is needed in order to earmark more money for Health and (...) money to cover technical unemployment, the head of state explained, after the meeting with Government members for the assessment and presentation of the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]