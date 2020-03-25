Football: Razvan Burleanu confirms to UEFA Bucharest will remain host of EURO 2021

The president of the Romanian Football Federation, Razvan Burleanu, announced on Wednesday that he had informed UEFA that Bucharest would remain host of the European Championship which is scheduled to take place next summer. "I want to announce that we have transmitted to UEFA the firm commitment of Bucharest to host the EURO 2020 matches next year, when the European Championship will take place. You know very well that the Romanian Football Federation supported this postponement even a week ago. We said then what is valid also now, that the protection of the football family and the active participation in the recommendations of the Government of Romania and the international authorities for the protection of public health represents for the Romanian Football Federation one of the main responsibilities of this period. We are now among the first host federations to confirm the stay in the EURO project," Burleanu said in a video message broadcast on the official website of the Romanian Football Federation.