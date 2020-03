Writer and dissident Paul Goma died in Paris of COVID-19

Writer and dissident Paul Goma died in Paris of COVID-19. Writer Paul Goma died in Paris on Tuesday night, announces Mariana Sipoş, a person close to the writer's family. Paul Goma was admitted to La Pitié Salpêtrière hospital on March 18, after being infected with the new coronavirus. [Read the article in Mediafax]