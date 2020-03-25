190 Romanians flown to country from Italy on Wednesday evening

190 Romanians flown to country from Italy on Wednesday evening. Bucharest, March 25 /Agerpres/ - A group of 190 Romanian citizens was repatriated, on Wednesday evening, from Rome, by a charter plane operated by TAROM, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) issued for AGERPRES. The action is part of the series of joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens, non-residents, who are seasonal workers, affected by the drastic shrinkage of the economic activities in Italy, as well as of the Romanian citizens who are in Italy in special situations, without real possibilities to continue their presence in the territory of this country. In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs repeats the calls made previously to avoid any foreign trips that are not absolutely essential. Such travels can carry major risks, endangering the safety of citizens and their possibility of returning to the country. The ministry also calls on Romanian citizens domiciled or residing abroad to strictly comply with the recommendations of the authorities of these states and stresses that the trips to Romania are not recommended. "Such travels are increasingly affected by the restrictions imposed by the transit states, which make the possibilities of assistance from the Romanian authorities be considerably reduced, and may be an additional factor in spreading the infection with COVID-19, thus endangering the safety of those at home," says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]