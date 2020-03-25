SIF Oltenia Approves Buyback Program Worth Maximum RON66.4M, Reduction Of Share Capital By RON3.85M

SIF Oltenia Approves Buyback Program Worth Maximum RON66.4M, Reduction Of Share Capital By RON3.85M. Shareholders of Romanian regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) on Wednesday approved the unfolding of a repurchase program of 22.15 million shares, representing 3.8% of the company’s share capital, which will be carried out until August 15, 2020, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]