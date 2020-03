Hidroelectrica Targets RON3.9B Revenue, RON1.1B Net Profit In 2020

Hidroelectrica Targets RON3.9B Revenue, RON1.1B Net Profit In 2020. Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica on Wednesday said it expects 10% lower total revenue, of RON3.9 billion, and a 23% higher net profit, of nearly RON1.1 billion, in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]