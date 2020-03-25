Romanian doctors are testing the first vaccine against Covid 19. The Americans and the Chinese are ready to invest



Romanian doctors are testing the first vaccine against Covid 19. The Americans and the Chinese are ready to invest.

By rbj "A very important day for OncoGen: we have the vaccine, the equivalent of 1000 doses. The vaccine is currently for testing in the laboratory ”, announces the university professor doctor Virgil Păunescu, the director of the OncoGen Center, within the Emergency County Clinical Hospital in (...)