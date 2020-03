ETA2U Sees Revenue Up 31% To RON315M In 2019

ETA2U Sees Revenue Up 31% To RON315M In 2019. ETA2U, the largest IT&C integrator outside Bucharest, a company established 25 years ago and held by local entrepreneur Romulus Lucaciu, posted growth of 31% in revenue to RON314.6 million in 2019, according to Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]