 
Romaniapress.com

March 26, 2020

45 tons of medical equipment have arrived in Bucharest from South Korea
Mar 26, 2020

45 tons of medical equipment have arrived in Bucharest from South Korea.

The transport of approximately 45 tons of medical equipment, consisting in 100,000 protection coveralls acquired by the Romanian state have arrived on Thursday morning on the Henri Coanda - Otopeni Airport from Seoul. According to a post on the Facebook page of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the flight was undertaken with a C-17 Globe Master III, as part of Romania's flight hour share allotted for Romania, as a member state of the Strategic Airlift Capability. One of the commanders of the crews that operated the aircraft during this mission is lieutenant commander George Craciun, a pilot of the Romanian Air Force, detached to the Strategic Airlift Capability. The Ministry of National Defense was announcing, two days ago, that it requested NATO's Strategic Airlift Capability, operating from the Papa Air Base in Hungary, to carry out an emergency air mission, for the transport of approximately 45 tons of medical equipment from Seoul to Bucharest. According to a release of the MApN, the equipment - 100,000 protection coveralls, were acquired by the Romanian state through the National Office for Centralized Acquisitions, as part of efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania. Romania signed in 2008, as a founding member, the Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Airlift Capability, along with nine other NATO countries - Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Holland, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, the USA and Hungary, but also two members of the Partnership for Peace: Finland and Sweden.AGERPRES(RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Up To EUR100M With Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), owned by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has summoned its shareholders on April 28, 2020 to approve a bond issue of maximum EUR100 million, with an interest rate of maximum 7% and a maturity of minimum three and a half years and (...)

Four more people infected with new coronavirus die; death toll reaches 22 Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - Four more people infected with the new type of coronavirus have died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 22, informs the Strategic Communication Group. It is about a man aged 56, from Dambovita County, under hemodialysis at a dialysis center, (...)

Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON2.4M Norofert (NRF.RO), the largest organic fertilizer producer in Romania, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve an increase in the company’s share capital by RON2.4 million (of the undistributed profit for the financial year 2019), as per a stock market (...)

PM Orban: Stories we go door to door to test - not serious Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday criticized the "door-to-door" testing method for coronavirus infection, pointing out the importance of following the procedures recommended by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). "We strictly adhere to the procedure adopted by (...)

President Iohannis, new call to Romanians: Stay at home! I know it's hard! President Klaus Iohannis has had a new call to Romanians on Thursday, saying that only by staying at home "fighting with this extremely dangerous enemy" will be won.

Mass testing of Bucharest residents starts on Monday Mass testing of Bucharest residents will begin on Monday. The Capital City Hall will purchase 4.000 tests and the six districts will purchase 1.000 tests each.

SIF Moldova Proposes Dividends Of RON0.06/Share, At 4.7% Yield Romanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) plans to pay out its shareholders dividends of RON0.06 per share from its 2019 net profit, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 4.7% yield, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on stock market data (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |