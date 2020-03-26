45 tons of medical equipment have arrived in Bucharest from South Korea

45 tons of medical equipment have arrived in Bucharest from South Korea. The transport of approximately 45 tons of medical equipment, consisting in 100,000 protection coveralls acquired by the Romanian state have arrived on Thursday morning on the Henri Coanda - Otopeni Airport from Seoul. According to a post on the Facebook page of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the flight was undertaken with a C-17 Globe Master III, as part of Romania's flight hour share allotted for Romania, as a member state of the Strategic Airlift Capability. One of the commanders of the crews that operated the aircraft during this mission is lieutenant commander George Craciun, a pilot of the Romanian Air Force, detached to the Strategic Airlift Capability. The Ministry of National Defense was announcing, two days ago, that it requested NATO's Strategic Airlift Capability, operating from the Papa Air Base in Hungary, to carry out an emergency air mission, for the transport of approximately 45 tons of medical equipment from Seoul to Bucharest. According to a release of the MApN, the equipment - 100,000 protection coveralls, were acquired by the Romanian state through the National Office for Centralized Acquisitions, as part of efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania. Romania signed in 2008, as a founding member, the Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Airlift Capability, along with nine other NATO countries - Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Holland, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, the USA and Hungary, but also two members of the Partnership for Peace: Finland and Sweden.AGERPRES(RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]