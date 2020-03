Medlife Cuts Management Salaries, Puts Non-Critical Staff on Furlough

Medlife Cuts Management Salaries, Puts Non-Critical Staff on Furlough. Medlife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, said Thursday it was halving the salaries of its management team for 45 days and sending all non-critical personnel on furlough to help limit the impact of the coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]