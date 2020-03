Czech Developer CTP Buys Equest Logistic Park Near Bucharest for EUR30M

Czech Developer CTP Buys Equest Logistic Park Near Bucharest for EUR30M. Czech industrial property developer CTP has acquired Equest Logistic Park for approximately EUR30 million from Forum Serdika, real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which advised on the transaction, announced (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]