Largest Company Of Fox Group Sees Revenue Up 12% To RON334M In 2019

Largest Company Of Fox Group Sees Revenue Up 12% To RON334M In 2019. Fox Com Serv Distribution, the largest company in the Fox group held by the Vulpe (Romanian for “fox” i.e.) family ended 2019 with 334 milion lei (some EUR71 million) revenue, 12% higher than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]