 
Romaniapress.com

March 26, 2020

PM Orban: Diagnostic priorities established by the National Institute of Public Health remain valid
Mar 26, 2020

PM Orban: Diagnostic priorities established by the National Institute of Public Health remain valid.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the diagnostic system established by the National Institute of Public Health will be maintained, in line with European and international recommendations. "We are still pursuing the objective of increasing the diagnostic capacity. One caveat here: the National Institute of Public Health, based on the recommendations from the European Commission, has set up a diagnostic system, establishing which are the diagnosis priorities. All these diagnosis priorities remain valid," showed the prime minister in a press statement held at the Victoria Palace. He added that his goal is to strengthen the team at the Ministry of Health, to meet the challenges posed by the coronavirus epidemic, and also spoke about the importance of equipping hospitals with the necessary materials and equipment to ensure the protection of healthcare professionals, regardless of whether it is about units subordinated to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Transport or the local authorities. "Our top priority is to purchase materials, equipment, devices, absolutely necessary to be able to protect hospital employees and hospital patients who are being treated for conditions other than the coronavirus. We continue to implement the plan of preparing hospitals for the treatment of infected patients. We are practically maintaining the same strategy that has been established and we are gradually preparing all the hospitals that enter the strategic mode, designed to treat the patients who are infected with coronavirus, preparing them for the moment when they have to enter the treatment mode," said Orban.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Up To EUR100M With Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), owned by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has summoned its shareholders on April 28, 2020 to approve a bond issue of maximum EUR100 million, with an interest rate of maximum 7% and a maturity of minimum three and a half years and (...)

Four more people infected with new coronavirus die; death toll reaches 22 Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - Four more people infected with the new type of coronavirus have died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 22, informs the Strategic Communication Group. It is about a man aged 56, from Dambovita County, under hemodialysis at a dialysis center, (...)

Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON2.4M Norofert (NRF.RO), the largest organic fertilizer producer in Romania, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve an increase in the company’s share capital by RON2.4 million (of the undistributed profit for the financial year 2019), as per a stock market (...)

PM Orban: Stories we go door to door to test - not serious Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday criticized the "door-to-door" testing method for coronavirus infection, pointing out the importance of following the procedures recommended by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). "We strictly adhere to the procedure adopted by (...)

President Iohannis, new call to Romanians: Stay at home! I know it's hard! President Klaus Iohannis has had a new call to Romanians on Thursday, saying that only by staying at home "fighting with this extremely dangerous enemy" will be won.

Mass testing of Bucharest residents starts on Monday Mass testing of Bucharest residents will begin on Monday. The Capital City Hall will purchase 4.000 tests and the six districts will purchase 1.000 tests each.

SIF Moldova Proposes Dividends Of RON0.06/Share, At 4.7% Yield Romanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) plans to pay out its shareholders dividends of RON0.06 per share from its 2019 net profit, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 4.7% yield, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on stock market data (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |