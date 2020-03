Electromagnetica Proposes RON2.71M in Dividends

Electromagnetica Proposes RON2.71M in Dividends. Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, will seek shareholders' approval on April 28 to distribute dividends totaling RON2.7 million out of its 2019 profit of RON4.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]