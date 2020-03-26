1,029 people infected with new coronavirus, 17 recorded deaths

1,029 people infected with new coronavirus, 17 recorded deaths. A number of 1,029 people have been confirmed so far with the new coronavirus in Romania, with 17 deaths being recorded, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday. Since the last information, 123 new cases of infection have been registered. Patients recently confirmed with infection are aged between 7 and 87 years, says GCS.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]