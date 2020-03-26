 
Romaniapress.com

March 26, 2020

President Iohannis: Role of Romanian Intelligence Service, essential in context of coronavirus pandemic
Mar 26, 2020

President Iohannis: Role of Romanian Intelligence Service, essential in context of coronavirus pandemic.

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Intelligence Service, underlining that its role in the context of the coronavirus pandemic is essential. "The 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Intelligence Service, as the authority of the state with attributions within the national defense and national security system, comes at a complicated time, in which the whole of humanity goes through a crisis without precedent. We are in the middle of a pandemic caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and the role of your institution is essential at this time. We are faced with a complex situation, with an accentuated dynamic, in which new, often unpredictable features add to the classic challenges and threats to the state security. In this context, all the more valuable becomes your contribution, the excellent capacity for analysis and anticipation of the Service being of real use to the decision-makers involved in a difficult fight to stop the spread of infections with the new coronavirus," reads the president's message. He shows that in the three decades of activity, the SRI missions have been fulfilled with professionalism, patriotism and within the strict limits of the duties provided for by law and expresses his appreciation for the Service's sustained effort to maintain the national security state. "The Romanian Intelligence Service has permanently adapted to the challenges of the new international security climate, while fulfilling the specific requirements for achieving the commitments assumed by Romania, as a full member of the North Atlantic Alliance and of the European Union and as a strategic partner of the United States of America. The reputation you enjoy today among partners, collaborators and beneficiaries is mainly the fruit of the quality of human resources available to the Romanian Intelligence Service," says Iohannis. He thanks the SRI employees for their "remarkable effort and seriousness" with which they carry out their tasks and for their devotion to the country and the institution.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Up To EUR100M With Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), owned by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has summoned its shareholders on April 28, 2020 to approve a bond issue of maximum EUR100 million, with an interest rate of maximum 7% and a maturity of minimum three and a half years and (...)

Four more people infected with new coronavirus die; death toll reaches 22 Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - Four more people infected with the new type of coronavirus have died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 22, informs the Strategic Communication Group. It is about a man aged 56, from Dambovita County, under hemodialysis at a dialysis center, (...)

Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON2.4M Norofert (NRF.RO), the largest organic fertilizer producer in Romania, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve an increase in the company’s share capital by RON2.4 million (of the undistributed profit for the financial year 2019), as per a stock market (...)

PM Orban: Stories we go door to door to test - not serious Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday criticized the "door-to-door" testing method for coronavirus infection, pointing out the importance of following the procedures recommended by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). "We strictly adhere to the procedure adopted by (...)

President Iohannis, new call to Romanians: Stay at home! I know it's hard! President Klaus Iohannis has had a new call to Romanians on Thursday, saying that only by staying at home "fighting with this extremely dangerous enemy" will be won.

Mass testing of Bucharest residents starts on Monday Mass testing of Bucharest residents will begin on Monday. The Capital City Hall will purchase 4.000 tests and the six districts will purchase 1.000 tests each.

SIF Moldova Proposes Dividends Of RON0.06/Share, At 4.7% Yield Romanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) plans to pay out its shareholders dividends of RON0.06 per share from its 2019 net profit, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 4.7% yield, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on stock market data (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |