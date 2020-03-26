 
Romaniapress.com

March 26, 2020

Another patient infected with new coronavirus dies; death toll reaches 18
Mar 26, 2020

Another patient infected with new coronavirus dies; death toll reaches 18.

Another patient infected with the new type of coronavirus - a 76-year-old woman - has died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 18, informs the Strategic Communication Group. "There has been registered a new case of death of a person infected with the new coronavirus, case number 18 nationwide," informs the quoted source. It is about a 76-year-old woman from Cluj County, admitted on March 20 to Huedin Hospital. According to the quoted source, the patient was transferred on March 22 to the ICU section of the Cluj Infectious Diseases Hospital, after being confirmed with COVID-19. The patient had pre-existing conditions - high blood pressure and diabetes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Up To EUR100M With Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), owned by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has summoned its shareholders on April 28, 2020 to approve a bond issue of maximum EUR100 million, with an interest rate of maximum 7% and a maturity of minimum three and a half years and (...)

Four more people infected with new coronavirus die; death toll reaches 22 Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - Four more people infected with the new type of coronavirus have died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 22, informs the Strategic Communication Group. It is about a man aged 56, from Dambovita County, under hemodialysis at a dialysis center, (...)

Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON2.4M Norofert (NRF.RO), the largest organic fertilizer producer in Romania, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve an increase in the company’s share capital by RON2.4 million (of the undistributed profit for the financial year 2019), as per a stock market (...)

PM Orban: Stories we go door to door to test - not serious Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday criticized the "door-to-door" testing method for coronavirus infection, pointing out the importance of following the procedures recommended by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). "We strictly adhere to the procedure adopted by (...)

President Iohannis, new call to Romanians: Stay at home! I know it's hard! President Klaus Iohannis has had a new call to Romanians on Thursday, saying that only by staying at home "fighting with this extremely dangerous enemy" will be won.

Mass testing of Bucharest residents starts on Monday Mass testing of Bucharest residents will begin on Monday. The Capital City Hall will purchase 4.000 tests and the six districts will purchase 1.000 tests each.

SIF Moldova Proposes Dividends Of RON0.06/Share, At 4.7% Yield Romanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) plans to pay out its shareholders dividends of RON0.06 per share from its 2019 net profit, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 4.7% yield, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on stock market data (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |