President Klaus Iohannis underscored on Thursday that the cooperation of everyone is important to be able to allow the return of European citizens to their origin countries, in the context of the coronavirus epidemic. This is one of the topics he will approach during a videoconference with European Council members on the measures for the COVID-19 epidemic management, the head of state pointed out. He said that the most vulnerable persons, in this context, are dispatched and seasonal workers. At the same time, the head of state showed that the Romanian authorities are making efforts for their safe repatriation. "It isn't an easy task," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)