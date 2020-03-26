Investment of 600,000 euros in first complete telemedicine solution in Romania

Investment of 600,000 euros in first complete telemedicine solution in Romania. The first complete telemedicine solution in Romania will be developed by the online medical programming platform Docbook, with an investment of 600,000 euros. According to the developer, the amount of money to be invested comes from the Next Capital Group, and the new solution will allow medical records, consultations, multidisciplinary consultation to move online, precisely to avoid direct interaction. "We have sought to attract an active investor profile, that is not only money, but smart money. The contribution of the new investor, Next Capital Group, is not only given by the acquired participation, but also by the experience of the Board members, who are willing to get involved actively, as well as complementarity and synergies with the other companies in the Next Capital group, so that Docbook development is sped up by them, Docbook aiming at international expansion shortly," said Cristian Barbu, founding partner of Docbook. Docbook is the first digital platform for medical services for adults and children in Romania, which mediates access to the full range of medical services (consultations, analyzes, imaging investigations, treatments, online pharmacy, etc), for both individual users and employers, and which covers the whole country. Access to the Docbook allows you to find and schedule in the clinic, specialty or even the doctor you want in just a few minutes, including from your mobile phone. So far, the platform has helped over 100,000 patients, managing to provide them with quality medical services, in proximity and at low costs. The Next Capital Group is also part of IFN Next Capital Finance SA, founded in November 2006, which offers debt factoring and debt management solutions, as well as the company Optima Solutions Services, which offers Business Process Outsourcing services. Next Capital Group has a majority shareholding in Romania and a minority interest in the British investment fund North Bridge.