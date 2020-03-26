 
Romaniapress.com

March 26, 2020

Investment of 600,000 euros in first complete telemedicine solution in Romania
Mar 26, 2020

Investment of 600,000 euros in first complete telemedicine solution in Romania.

The first complete telemedicine solution in Romania will be developed by the online medical programming platform Docbook, with an investment of 600,000 euros. According to the developer, the amount of money to be invested comes from the Next Capital Group, and the new solution will allow medical records, consultations, multidisciplinary consultation to move online, precisely to avoid direct interaction. "We have sought to attract an active investor profile, that is not only money, but smart money. The contribution of the new investor, Next Capital Group, is not only given by the acquired participation, but also by the experience of the Board members, who are willing to get involved actively, as well as complementarity and synergies with the other companies in the Next Capital group, so that Docbook development is sped up by them, Docbook aiming at international expansion shortly," said Cristian Barbu, founding partner of Docbook. Docbook is the first digital platform for medical services for adults and children in Romania, which mediates access to the full range of medical services (consultations, analyzes, imaging investigations, treatments, online pharmacy, etc), for both individual users and employers, and which covers the whole country. Access to the Docbook allows you to find and schedule in the clinic, specialty or even the doctor you want in just a few minutes, including from your mobile phone. So far, the platform has helped over 100,000 patients, managing to provide them with quality medical services, in proximity and at low costs. The Next Capital Group is also part of IFN Next Capital Finance SA, founded in November 2006, which offers debt factoring and debt management solutions, as well as the company Optima Solutions Services, which offers Business Process Outsourcing services. Next Capital Group has a majority shareholding in Romania and a minority interest in the British investment fund North Bridge. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilică; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Up To EUR100M With Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), owned by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has summoned its shareholders on April 28, 2020 to approve a bond issue of maximum EUR100 million, with an interest rate of maximum 7% and a maturity of minimum three and a half years and (...)

Four more people infected with new coronavirus die; death toll reaches 22 Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - Four more people infected with the new type of coronavirus have died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 22, informs the Strategic Communication Group. It is about a man aged 56, from Dambovita County, under hemodialysis at a dialysis center, (...)

Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON2.4M Norofert (NRF.RO), the largest organic fertilizer producer in Romania, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve an increase in the company’s share capital by RON2.4 million (of the undistributed profit for the financial year 2019), as per a stock market (...)

PM Orban: Stories we go door to door to test - not serious Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday criticized the "door-to-door" testing method for coronavirus infection, pointing out the importance of following the procedures recommended by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). "We strictly adhere to the procedure adopted by (...)

President Iohannis, new call to Romanians: Stay at home! I know it's hard! President Klaus Iohannis has had a new call to Romanians on Thursday, saying that only by staying at home "fighting with this extremely dangerous enemy" will be won.

Mass testing of Bucharest residents starts on Monday Mass testing of Bucharest residents will begin on Monday. The Capital City Hall will purchase 4.000 tests and the six districts will purchase 1.000 tests each.

SIF Moldova Proposes Dividends Of RON0.06/Share, At 4.7% Yield Romanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) plans to pay out its shareholders dividends of RON0.06 per share from its 2019 net profit, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 4.7% yield, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on stock market data (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |