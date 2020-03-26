Hidroelectrica Seeks To Pay RON867M In Dividends To Romanian State From 2019 Net Profit

Hidroelectrica Seeks To Pay RON867M In Dividends To Romanian State From 2019 Net Profit. The management of Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer and the most profitable state-owned company in Romania, has decided to pay the company's financial dues in time and to not make use of the possibility of postponing their payment in the context of problems caused by the COVID19 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]