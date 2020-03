TeraPlast Bistrita Seeks To Raise Share Capital By RON40.5M

TeraPlast Bistrita Seeks To Raise Share Capital By RON40.5M. Romanian building materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 29 to approve an increase in the company’s share capital by RON40.5 million, by issuing 405.4 million new shares, with a nominal value of RON0.1 per share, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]