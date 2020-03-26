Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Up To EUR100M With Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), owned by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has summoned its shareholders on April 28, 2020 to approve a bond issue of maximum EUR100 million, with an interest rate of maximum 7% and a maturity of minimum three and a half years and maximum