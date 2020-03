Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON2.4M

Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON2.4M. Norofert (NRF.RO), the largest organic fertilizer producer in Romania, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve an increase in the company’s share capital by RON2.4 million (of the undistributed profit for the financial year 2019), as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]