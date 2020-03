SIF Moldova Proposes Dividends Of RON0.06/Share, At 4.7% Yield

SIF Moldova Proposes Dividends Of RON0.06/Share, At 4.7% Yield. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) plans to pay out its shareholders dividends of RON0.06 per share from its 2019 net profit, which, relative to the current trading prices, equals a 4.7% yield, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on stock market data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]