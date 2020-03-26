Four more people infected with new coronavirus die; death toll reaches 22

Four more people infected with new coronavirus die; death toll reaches 22. Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - Four more people infected with the new type of coronavirus have died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 22, informs the Strategic Communication Group. It is about a man aged 56, from Dambovita County, under hemodialysis at a dialysis center, admitted initially at Hospital Emergency Bucharest Floreasca, who was transferred on March 23, when he was confirmed positive with the new coronavirus, a 49-year-old man from Timis County, who was not admitted to hospital and on March 20 he was diagnosed with acute pneumonia (clinically and radiologically) and he was advised to consult the hospital for infectious diseases. The third person infected with the coronavirus who died was a 70-year-old woman from Neamt County, admitted to the Piatra Neamt-Nephrology Emergency County Hospital for hemodialysis. According to the quoted source, the woman had an aggravated condition since March 25, when a coronavirus infection was suspected. She was confirmed positively on Thursday. The fourth person is a 45-year-old man from Arad County, confirmed on March 25, and who died in the ambulance the same day during the transfer to the Victor Babes Timisoara Hospital. AGERPRES (RO - author Roberto Stan, editor Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]