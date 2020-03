Erste Group Sees Romania GDP Growth Contracting 4.7% in 2020

Erste Group Sees Romania GDP Growth Contracting 4.7% in 2020. Austria's Erste Group, which owns lender BCR in Romania, said in a research report it sees the country's GDP contracting by 4.7% in 2020 and the budget deficit is likely to widen to 7.3% of GDP. [Read the article in Mediafax]