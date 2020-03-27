The government suspends granting leave for the military and police staff during the emergency
Mar 27, 2020
The government suspends granting leave for the military and police staff during the emergency.
The police and military personnel are called from the leaves of absence, during the state of emergency. Early retirement for military and police personnel is postponed, and the posting of personnel in missions will be done without the employee's consent, the Government has (...)
[Read the article in Mediafax]