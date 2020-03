Turbomecanica Not To Pay Dividends To Its Shareholders Due To Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Crisis



Shares of Romanian turbojet parts maker Turbomecanica Bucuresti (TBM.RO) saw an up to 14.77% decline on Friday amid deals worth nearly RON1 million, after the company announced it will not pay out dividends to its shareholders in 2020 from its net profit for the fiscal year 2019, according to (...)