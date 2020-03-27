 
Romaniapress.com

March 27, 2020

Transelectrica Proposes RON35.2M Dividends From Retained Earnings Of Previous Years, At 2.8% Yield
Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that it will not distribute dividends from the 2019 profit, but it will pay out dividends of RON35.2 million from the retained earnings existent on balance on December 31, 2019, namely, a gross (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

GCS: Man infected with novel coronavirus dead - death toll hits 30 Bucharest, Mar 28 /Agerpres/ - A man aged 74 from Hunedoara County, infected with the novel coronavirus, has died, the number of deaths reaching 30, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed Saturday. The man was admitted to the Oncology Ward of the County Hospital in Deva, with terminal (...)

President Iohannis: Things will continue to be grave; we expect increase of patients Bucharest, Mar 28 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday, that things will continue to be grave and that an increase in the number of patients is expected, yet he said the state is preparing better and better to overcome this very difficult time. "It's a hard period, it's (...)

EU between the infatuation of Germany, the tears of Italy and the marginalization of the Eastern Europe By Constantin Radut A video summit was held yesterday between the officials of the EU member states. The objective of the summit was European solidarity with the almost desperate situation brought about by the health crisis determined by SARS CoV-2. Most states have particular problems in (...)

The second transport of medical equipment from South Korea arrives in Romania on Saturday The Ministry of National Defence has announced that on Saturday will arrive in the country, with a C-17 Globemaster III plane, the second transport of medical equipment from South Korea. This is a transport that contains 100.000 protective suits for (...)

Turbomecanica Not To Pay Dividends To Its Shareholders Due To Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Crisis Shares of Romanian turbojet parts maker Turbomecanica Bucuresti (TBM.RO) saw an up to 14.77% decline on Friday amid deals worth nearly RON1 million, after the company announced it will not pay out dividends to its shareholders in 2020 from its net profit for the fiscal year 2019, according to (...)

Belgium's Liebrecht &wood Starts Construction Of Its Second Fashion House Outlet Center In Romania Belgium’s real estate developer Liebrecht & wooD, which owns the West Park Militari in Bucharest, continues its development plan for the second outlet center in Romania, in Cernica, in the vicinity of Bucharest, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment announced reaches (...)

Another death from Covid-19 in Romania. The death toll reaches 25 The Strategic Communication Group announced on Friday a new death of a patient infected with the new coronavirus. This is an 81-year-old man from Bucharest. The death toll in Romania thus reaches 25.

 

