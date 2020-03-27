Transelectrica Proposes RON35.2M Dividends From Retained Earnings Of Previous Years, At 2.8% Yield

Transelectrica Proposes RON35.2M Dividends From Retained Earnings Of Previous Years, At 2.8% Yield. Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that it will not distribute dividends from the 2019 profit, but it will pay out dividends of RON35.2 million from the retained earnings existent on balance on December 31, 2019, namely, a gross (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]