March 28, 2020

President Iohannis: Things will continue to be grave; we expect increase of patients
Mar 28, 2020

President Iohannis: Things will continue to be grave; we expect increase of patients.

Bucharest, Mar 28 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday, that things will continue to be grave and that an increase in the number of patients is expected, yet he said the state is preparing better and better to overcome this very difficult time. "It's a hard period, it's a very hard period. Unfortunately, and this is what the experts tell us, things will continue to get graver still. We expect, unfortunately, an increase in the number of patients, but we all see that the state is preparing better and better. I very much desire that Romanians be better and better prepared and respect these norms. Together we will overcome this crisis," said the head of state. Iohannis appealed to citizens to respect the hygiene norms and to avoid contact with other people. "As well as the authorities are prepared, and they are well prepared, a significant part comes down to each Romanian in this fight to prevent the coronavirus spreading. It's very, very important - and I will say this with every statement I make - to avoid contact with other people, avoid touching, avoid hugging, avoid at all cost to meet with several people in the same place! Respect all hygiene norms! Even if it sounds like a paradox, the most important thing is to wash our hands very often, to avoid touching other people physically," Iohannis added. President Klaus Iohannis conducted, on Saturday, a visit to the ROL 2 Military Field Hospital, set up in the campus of the Ana Aslan National Institute for Gerontology and Geriatrics in Otopeni. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

