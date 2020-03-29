 
Coronavirus/ One more dead - 66-year-old man from Timis County
Mar 29, 2020

Coronavirus/ One more dead - 66-year-old man from Timis County.

Bucharest, Mar 29 /Agerpres/ - The Health Ministry announced one more death due to infection with the novel coronavirus, a 66-year-old man from Timis County, contact of a family member who returned from Germany. On March 24 biological samples for COVID-19 were taken which were tested at the Victor Babes Hospital in Timisoara. The result of tests were positive, confirmed on March 25. The man had pre-existing conditions: type II diabetes, third degree arterial hypertension. It is the 38th death of a person infected with the novel coronavirus. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

