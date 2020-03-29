GCS: 308 new coronavirus cases in Romania; total number of sick - 1,760

GCS: 308 new coronavirus cases in Romania; total number of sick - 1,760. Bucharest, Mar 29 /Agerpres/ - A number of 1,760 persons were confirmed up to now to have the novel coronavirus, 38 deaths being recorded, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Since the last informative bulletin, 308 new cases were recorded. The patients recently confirmed infected have ages between 0 and 89, the GCS mentioned. Of the infected persons, 169 were deemed healed and discharged - 55 in Timisoara, 79 in Bucharest, 17 in Iasi, 7 in Craiova, 9 in Constanta, and 2 in Cluj. In the ICU at this time, there are 38 patients, of which 31 in grave condition. The health status of the other patients is good with no changes. *** 21,460 coronavirus tests completed up to now, at national level A number of 21,460 tests were completed up to now at the national level, of which 1,400 in private medical units, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. In the past 24 hours, there have been 1,018 calls to the single emergency line 112 and 4,118 at the TELVERDE line for informing citizens (0800 800 358). GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration information verified by official sources and to call the TELVERDE live - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly to inform citizens, the quoted source emphasizes. Romanians abroad can request information regarding the prevention and fight against the virus at the specially dedicated line - +4021 320 20 20. *** 8,666 persons - in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory 8,666 persons are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Another 132,641 persons are in home isolation and are under medical monitoring. Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 2 and up to now, 803 persons not respecting self-isolation have been placed in institutionalized quarantine. Furthermore, 27 persons in quarantine have left their location of quarantine, being re-quarantined for another 14 days *** GCS: 229 criminal cases for hindering fight against disease A number of 229 criminal cases were opened up to now, by the Internal Affairs Ministry forces, for the crime of hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Furthermore, the Police and Gendarmes applied 5,393 fines for breaking isolation/quarantine. The Border Police, on the occasion of fulfilling entry formalities, also opened 4 criminal cases, under the aspect of false statements given to authorities, a felony under the Criminal Code. Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 3, policemen tracked 33,484 persons not respecting circulation restrictions. The total value of fines issued was 46,089,939 lei. *** Number of Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with coronavirus is 73; deaths - 12 The total tally of Romanians abroad confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 is 73, while 12 Romanian citizens abroad have died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and up to now, 12 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 8 in Italy, 2 in France, one in Germany and one in the United Kingdom. In what regards the situations of Romanian citizens in other states, according to information obtained by the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad, up to now 73 Romanian citizens were confirmed infected with COVID-19: 52 in Italy, 6 in Germany, 4 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia, 3 in France and one each in Tunisia, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Luxembourg. AGERPRES [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

